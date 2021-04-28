Solana Trading Up 39.8% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.15 or 0.00078824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and $936.74 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,097,802 coins and its circulating supply is 270,002,143 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.