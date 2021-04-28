SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average of $287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.72.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

