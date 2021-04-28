SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $365.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $334.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

SEDG stock opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

