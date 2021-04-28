SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $365.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $334.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

