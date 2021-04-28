Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Update

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SOQDQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,764. Sonde Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Sonde Resources
