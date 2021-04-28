Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Update

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOQDQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,764. Sonde Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Sonde Resources alerts:

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.