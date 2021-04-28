Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

