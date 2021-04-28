Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.99

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 1773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

