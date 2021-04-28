Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of SONO opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Sonos has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -170.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 391,062 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

