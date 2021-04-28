Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Sony comprises about 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sony by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 112.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 62.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

