Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.65 billion-$90.65 billion.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,843. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

