Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.65 billion-$90.65 billion.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,843. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

