Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 3.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 22,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,074,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.