South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 895.0% in April

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 895.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,644,594. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

