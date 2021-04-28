South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 895.0% in April

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 895.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,644,594. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About South Beach Spirits
