South32’s (SOUHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 30,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,579. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

