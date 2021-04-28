S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $61,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,350. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $389.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

