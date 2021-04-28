Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $14.49

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $473,165.51 and $12,620.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $14.49 or 0.00026476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

