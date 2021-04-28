Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBSAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.51.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

