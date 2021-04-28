Spark Energy (SPKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of SPKE opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

