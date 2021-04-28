Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$244 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 2,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,521. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,851 shares of company stock worth $1,973,317. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

