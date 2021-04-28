Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,874 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,196. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

A number of research firms have commented on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

