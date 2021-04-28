SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.61 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $87.61 million and $4.18 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

