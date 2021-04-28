SparksPay Hits Market Capitalization of $49,541.66 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $49,541.66 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005822 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,842,319 coins and its circulating supply is 9,749,195 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

