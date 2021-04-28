Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.