Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 546.4% in April

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 546.4% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

DALXF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

