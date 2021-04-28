SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.08. 178,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,637. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.