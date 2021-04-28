SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $34,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

