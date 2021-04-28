SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.53. 27,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,862. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

