SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $503.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $504.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

