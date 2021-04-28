SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.48. 62,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,694. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $504.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

