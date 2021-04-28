SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Trimmed by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $503.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $504.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.