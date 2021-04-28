Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,403 shares of company stock worth $3,630,023.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.