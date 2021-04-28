Spirent Communications (SPMYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS: SPMYY) recently:

4/14/2021 – Spirent Communications had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/13/2021 – Spirent Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/9/2021 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

4/8/2021 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

4/1/2021 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

3/31/2021 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Spirent Communications plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.