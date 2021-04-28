Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

