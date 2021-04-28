Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$151 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 96,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Spok has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

