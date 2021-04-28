Sport and Leisure 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $101.91 million and $1.18 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

