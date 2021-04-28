Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.99 billion-$11.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $36.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.84. 7,727,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,808. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.82. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.