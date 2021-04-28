Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.99 billion-$11.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion.
Spotify Technology stock traded down $36.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.84. 7,727,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,808. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.82. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
