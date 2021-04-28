SPX FLOW (FLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several research firms have commented on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

