SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 85,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.96. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

