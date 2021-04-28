SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
