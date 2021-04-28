SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.