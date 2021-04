St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:SPPC opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday. St Peter Port Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.45 ($0.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.29.

St Peter Port Capital Company Profile

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

