St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:SPPC opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday. St Peter Port Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.45 ($0.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.29.
St Peter Port Capital Company Profile
