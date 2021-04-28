STAAR Surgical (STAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.51 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,537 shares of company stock worth $79,042,446. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.