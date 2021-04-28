StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.48 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $35.48 million and $55,395.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,813.74 or 1.00130421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00139177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

