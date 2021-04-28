Stacey Giamalis Sells 8,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

