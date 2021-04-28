Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGKF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of SAGKF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

