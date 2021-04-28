Staker Market Cap Tops $14,889.39 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 166% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Staker has a market capitalization of $14,889.39 and $20.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Staker has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

