Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMPR opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Standard Metals Processing has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About Standard Metals Processing
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.