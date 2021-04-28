Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPR opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Standard Metals Processing has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get Standard Metals Processing alerts:

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.