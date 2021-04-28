Standex International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

