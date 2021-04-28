Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

SWK stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

