Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

