Starbase Price Up 36.8% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $766,892.23 and approximately $13,857.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

