Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

